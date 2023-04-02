Scammers targeting Camp Hill storm victims, mayor says

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Scammers are in the Camp Hill community trying to take advantage of storm victims.

Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole says “different companies” are going around offering tarp roofs for free. He says they claim victims must then pay them to redo the roof if they qualify for government aid.

In an aim at protecting his residents, the mayor says local law enforcement has been told to keep an eye out.

“We’re going to seek them out, and we’re going to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” Williams-Cole said.

He says those “deliberately committing business fraud” and those without proper licensing will also be prosecuted.

This comes one week after softball size hail shattered windshields and damaged homes.

The mayor says several nonprofits are in the area helping storm victims.

The town declared a state of emergency on Friday to try and get people some additional help.

“A lot of my citizens have jobs that actually have different types of benefits that may occur if they have any type of an emergency situation,” Williams-Cole said.

Volunteers have been going around, meeting with people in the area to assess the storm damage.

The mayor says they are nearly 100% complete. When they are done, they will send their findings to the state to see if Camp Hill can get any more help.

The Camp Hill mayor hopes volunteers will be done surveying residents’ damage by this Thursday or Friday.

