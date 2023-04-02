UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a missing man at Lake Logan Martin has come to a sad end.

The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.

Authorities say he drowned after going into the water from a vessel located north of the Stemley Bridge in the Mays Bend area of Lake Logan Martin.

The search and recovery operation was a joint effort with assistance from the Pell City Police Department, Pell City Fire Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Rescue, Childersburg Rescue, Pell City Dive Team, Leeds Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division.

