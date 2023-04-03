Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in overnight shooting in Montgomery
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery will be...
I-65 SB between Prattville, Montgomery clear after early delays
Historical battle marker located in Selma. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
This day in Alabama History: The Battle of Selma

Latest News

The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger