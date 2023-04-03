Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta, Georgia man.

According to police, Joshua Thomas, 22, was killed during a shooting on Atlanta Highway early Sunday morning.

Initially, police were called to a local hospital around 2:40 a.m. after a report of a gunshot victim. Police say it was later determined that the shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Atlanta Highway near Bell Road.

Details surrounding this shooting, including the motive, are not known. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 334-251-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

