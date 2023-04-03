Bond denied for suspect in Autauga County sex abuse case

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case will remain in jail, a judge ruled on Monday.

According to Elmore County District Attorney C.J. Robinson, Jason Wade Hudson was denied bond. His case involves more than 75 counts related to child sex abuse and pornography.

Hudson was also recently indicted on additional charges, including first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and production of child pornography.

Following his indictment, an arrest warrant was issued for Hudson on Thursday. He was later taken into custody in North Alabama by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson said he was concerned for the victim’s safety.

“He was apprehended close to an hour away from where the victim currently resides around the Chattanooga area,” Robinson said. “So, I have a grave concern for her safety, if he’s able to bond out and get back in the free world when he’s looking at 1000 years of potential sentences.”

Robinson said the next step in the legal process is a preliminary hearing, which should take place within the next 30 days. Following this, the case will be presented before a grand jury.

Hudson’s case is connected to the arrest of an Elmore County woman. Farren Jill Hudson, 35, faces multiple sex abuse charges in connection to the case.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.