Dothan Police: man arrested for Assault and Sex Crime

Marcus Leonard Golden Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Marcus Leonard Golden Dothan City Jail booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with abuse and sodomy involving an elderly woman.

According to an investigation by Dothan Police Department, in October of 2022, an employee of a Home Health Agency recognized injuries to an elderly client and became concerned while providing care to the client in the 100 block of Headland Avenue.

As the employee continued to gather information as to what caused the injuries, it was recognized a crime had occurred to the victim during which time the victim was injured.

The Dothan Police Department was contacted, and a criminal investigation began.

It was learned the elderly female victim had allowed someone into her residence believing it was someone she was expecting.

It turned out the person was not who she was expecting, instead it was a stranger.

The stranger began assaulting the female victim with her own medical equipment causing lacerations and contusions about her body.

After the physical assault, the suspect then sexually assaulted the female before leaving the residence.

Through various investigative means, the suspect was identified as Marcus Leonard Golden, 42 years-old of Dothan.

Warrants were obtained for Golden but his whereabouts have been unknown.

On April 2, 2023, Golden was encountered by Law Enforcement at which time he was arrested for the outstanding warrants.

Golden has been charged with one count of Assault Second Degree and one count of Sodomy First Degree.

He currently has no bond.

