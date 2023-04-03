Gov. Ivey to set launch ‘The Game Plan’ Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is set to announce a plan to “continue economic success” in Alabama.

According to the governor’s office, The Game Plan is a proposed package of four economic development bills to strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job creation.

The announcement is set to take place at 3 p.m. Monday at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Joining Ivey for the announcement will be Alabama Department of Commerce Sec. Greg Canfield, Sen. Pro Temp Greg Reed, Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, Sen. Bobby Singleton, State Rep. Anthony Daniels and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, along with others.

