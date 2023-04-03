Heavy delays, I-65 SB between Prattville, Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery will be delayed Monday.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, several incidents are causing congestion and delays.

Wet roadways and stormy weather are also adding to the issues and congestion.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays, take caution and consider taking Highway 31.

