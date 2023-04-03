Advertise
Heavy delays, I-65 SB between Prattville, Montgomery

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery will be...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery will be delayed Monday.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery will be delayed Monday.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, several incidents are causing congestion and delays.

Wet roadways and stormy weather are also adding to the issues and congestion.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays, take caution and consider taking Highway 31.

