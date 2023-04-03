Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hostages freed, suspect killed following Hardin Co. standoff

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual was inside a vehicle with two hostages on Highway 69.(Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A suspect is dead and two hostages are free after an armed standoff in Hardin County, Tennessee.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff stemmed from a chase that started in Florence between its deputies and a driver. Authorities said the driver shot at a deputy during the pursuit.

The chase ended in Hardin County, Tennessee, about 4 miles north of the state line on Highway 69. Deputies said the armed suspect was inside a vehicle with two hostages, leading to the standoff.

Hours after the start of the standoff, deputies said the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement and the two hostages were freed.

The Florence Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man murdered overnight in Montgomery
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery will be...
I-65 SB between Prattville, Montgomery clear after early delays
Historical battle marker located in Selma. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
This day in Alabama History: The Battle of Selma

Latest News

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Officer Crumby was killed while responding to a shots fired call on March 28.
Officer Garrett Crumby remembered as quiet, caring public servant
Marcus Leonard Golden Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Dothan Police: man arrested for Assault and Sex Crime
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.