Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office engaged in armed standoff, hostage situation

By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is in a standoff with an armed individual who allegedly has two hostages.

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual is inside a vehicle with two hostages on Highway 69.

The incident allegedly stems from a chase that was started in Florence. During the chase, the driver fired shots at a Lauderdale County deputy.

The Florence Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

