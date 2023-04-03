Advertise
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85 Southbound.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fifth homicide in the past seven days in the city.

According to MPD, on Monday at about 2 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Mulberry Street near I-85 Southbound in reference to a subject shot.

Police made contact with an adult female victim who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

