Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fifth homicide in the past seven days in the city.

According to MPD, on Monday at about 2 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Mulberry Street near I-85 Southbound in reference to a subject shot.

Police made contact with an adult female victim who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.