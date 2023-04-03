USDA Forest Services issues camping limit at Conecuh National Forest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USDA Forest Services announced that visitors interested in camping at Open Pond Recreation Area in the Conecuh National Forest would need to be aware of a new rule that limits the amount of time they can camp at the site.

According to USDA Forest Services, there will now be a 14-day camping limit at Conecuh National Forest’s Open Pond Recreation Area.

Open Pond Recreation Area map (USDA Forest Service)

The rule relates to camping, defined as the temporary use of National Forest System lands for overnight occupancy without a permanently fixed structure that a written special use authorization allows.

According to a recent Forest Service Order signed by Forest Supervisor Cherie Hamilton, the public is prohibited from:

Camping within the Open Pond Recreation Area in the Conecuh Ranger District for more than 14 days within any 30-day period. To calculate the 14-day limit, the first day a camper arrives at the Open Pond Recreation Area is the first day of 30 days, regardless of the arrival time. After the camper has stayed within the Open Pond Recreation Area for a total of 14 days within any 30-day period, the camper must leave the Open Pond Recreation Area before returning and camping again.

Parking or leaving a vehicle in violation of a posted sign.

Parking or leaving a vehicle outside a parking space assigned to one’s own camp unit.

Possessing, parking, or leaving more than two vehicles, except motorcycles or bicycles, per camp unit.

Being within the Open Pond Recreation Area between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., except for a person camping or visiting a person camping.

The following persons are exempt from this rule:

Persons with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of any organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

These prohibitions set forth are in addition to the General Prohibitions.

