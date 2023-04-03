Wet and stormy today, heat will follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a wet and stormy start to the first week of April for the entire area as a quick-moving disturbance pushes through. This will send rain and storms across the state through the morning and early afternoon.

Rain and storms are likely through mid-afternoon today. (WSFA 12 News)

Once we get to 2-3 p.m. things will be winding down and drying out for most everyone. Still, we can’t rule out a few random pop-up showers and storms after 3 p.m. into the early evening. That activity would be very scattered at best.

Any storms along and south of U.S. 80 today could become strong to severe. The threats would be damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes. The southern part of the state closer to the Florida border is where the risk is highest today.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, generally south of U.S. 80 today. (WSFA 12 News)

Things dry out everywhere later this evening and should stay that way through Wednesday night. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday, but those chances are below 20%. Skies each day will start cloudy and end partly cloudy.

Temperatures will go from the 70s today to the middle and possibly upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight uptick in rain chances will occur Thursday with highs remaining very warm in the 80s.

Rain and storms are likely this morning into this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Those rain chances are only at 30% for now. Higher chances for rain exist in the forecast for Friday and Easter weekend. Unfortunately it looks rather wet, gloomy and cool for any Easter weekend plans and activities.

Currently the rain chances are around 50% from Friday through Easter Sunday. However, it’s likely those chances rise as we get closer. Temperatures will struggle with the clouds and rain around with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and storms are likely today, then possible to end the week. A wet Easter weekend then looms. (WSFA 12 News)

While a few storms are possible Friday, the weekend should only be rain. We don’t see much of a thunderstorm risk thanks to the cooler temperatures that will be in place.

