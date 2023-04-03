Advertise
Whitehurst ‘not guilty’ in Elmore County murder trial 

Thomas Whitehurst was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder (shown above)...
Thomas Whitehurst was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder (shown above) (Source: family)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been found not guilty of murder for the death of his ex-wife.

Thomas Whitehurst, the man at the center of a homicide investigation involving his former spouse, Starr Mulder, was acquitted Friday by a jury of his peers.

Whitehurst became a suspect in the case when Mulder went missing in 2016. Her body was later found in the Conecuh National Forest in March 2020.

Despite being divorced, Mulder and Whitehurst still lived together at a home on Redland Road at the time of her disappearance.

Whitehurst was taken into custody by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department in March 202 and formally charged with murder.

Additional details about the trial were not immediately available.

