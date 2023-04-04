Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Two girls are dead following a rollover crash in North Dakota in which no one was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash report said a 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup when she lost control on the icy road, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two girls in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the girls was thrown onto the road, where she was then hit by a passing semitruck. The other girl was thrown into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said she could be facing charges, but did not elaborate.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. Identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta man.
Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim
Thomas Whitehurst was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder (shown above)...
Whitehurst ‘not guilty’ in Elmore County murder trial 
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Law enforcement situation blocks I-65 SB near Alabama River Bridge