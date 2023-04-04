Advertise
Accident at U.S. 231 and U.S. 82 in Montgomery County has intersection blocked

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has the intersection of U.S. 231 and U.S. 82 blocked in Montgomery County.

According to ALEA, at approximately 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred and has caused a road closure at the intersection of U.S. 231 and U.S. 82.

The intersection is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

