Accident at U.S. 231 and U.S. 82 in Montgomery County has intersection blocked

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has the intersection of U.S. 231 and U.S. 82 blocked in Montgomery County.

According to ALEA, at approximately 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred and has caused a road closure at the intersection of U.S. 231 and U.S. 82.

The intersection is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

