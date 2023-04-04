Advertise
Alabama line workers facing an active severe weather season

By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it be day or night, powerline workers have to be prepared to work any hour of the day.

“24/7, it doesn’t matter,” said Jimmy Gray with Central Alabama Electric Cooperative.

The company’s headquarters is in Autauga County, which has recently been a hotbed for severe weather and tornadoes.

“Lately, they’ve been coming across our entire system, touching down in several places and causing quite a bit of damage,” Gray added.

The most recent storm caused some residents to go without power for hours.

Downed powerlines were a problem last week in Prattville’s Hunting Ridge area. Alabama Power workers could be seen there.

It is common courtesy for power companies to work together when disaster strikes, Gray shared.

“We’ve helped within the state up in North Alabama a couple times this year,” he said.

The Central Alabama Electric Cooperative has around 60 line workers that cover multiple counties, including Coosa, Autauga, Elmore, and Chilton.

They also have some customers in Lowndes, Dallas, Bibb, Perry, and Tallapoosa.

When severe weather is approaching, the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative makes sure to stock its trucks with any necessary supplies.

Gray added that the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative restored power in less than 24 hours after last week’s severe weather.

