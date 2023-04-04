Brewton man accused of 11 sex crimes still eludes law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused rapist charged with 11 sex crimes continues to run from the law. As of Monday night, Branden Howell of Brewton is still not in custody.

He skipped trial Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing two little girls back in 2019.

The legal guardian of one of the alleged victims said they waited three years to get him to court, and now, the wait continues.

To protect the identity of the victims, FOX10 News does not name the legal guardian.

“Just turn yourself in, go ahead and do it because they are going to find you,” she said.

Court paperwork showed Howell is accused of sexually abusing two girls under 12 multiple times between 2015 and 2019.

According to jail records, he’s charged with two counts of sex abuse of a child, two counts of 1st degree rape, six counts of 1st degree sodomy, and one count of sex torture.

Tuesday was supposed to be his day in court, but he was a no show, and his bond requirements did not require any kind of monitoring.

The legal guardian said loved ones now ache. Tuesday was supposed to be the beginning of some closure until this happened.

“It’s extremely unnerving knowing that he is out there, and we are trying our hardest to keep the girls—make them to where they are not so upset about it, but of course it is extremely upsetting to them as well as us, to know he’s still out there, and we don’t have justice yet,” she said.

She added Howell is as bad as they come.

“This is a pretty dangerous guy, and we would really like for him not to be in public and not be out there where he could have other victims,” she said.

The district attorney’s office said the search is very active.

Jail records said he has blue eyes and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall.

If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, reach out to police.

