Critically endangered Pancake Tortoise hatched at Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo announced that a critically endangered Pancake Tortoise hatched on March 15.(Montgomery Zoo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo announced that a critically endangered Pancake Tortoise hatched on March 15.

This is a significant occasion due to the current status of the Pancake Tortoise. The Tortoise is native to East Africa and can be found in Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Due to the unique physical attributes of the Pancake Tortoise, they are over sought in the illegal pet trade. This has resulted in the critically endangered status of the animal.

The Pancake Tortoise is a unique species with special adaptations. Its flat shell and extreme agility allow it to flip back over quickly when climbing hills and rocky boulders.

The Pancake Tortoise typically feeds off dry grasses and vegetation, including succulents, which comprise the bulk of a pancake tortoise’s diet. They may also eat seeds, nuts, and sometimes insects. Pancake tortoises seem to get most of their water from the foods they eat, a survival trait in their natural environment.

They typically inhabit rocky outcrops, called kopjes, or rocky hills in arid thorn scrub and savannah regions. These habitats are generally 100 - 6,000 feet above sea level.

On average, a Pancake Tortoise will live upwards of 50 years in a zoo-like environment and 35 years in their native habitat.

You can now see the Montgomery Zoo’s newest addition in the reptile facility at the Zoo.

