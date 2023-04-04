Advertise
Elmore County man arrested for trafficking methamphetamines

Mark Shannon Langley
Mark Shannon Langley(Elmore County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department has arrested and charged an Elmore County man on multiple drug and firearm charges.

According to Tallassee police, on April 3, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Gilmer Ave. Officers found that Elmore County resident, Mark Shannon Langley, was in possession of approximately 42.3 grams of crystal meth and three firearms.

The Tallassee Police Department confiscated three firearms and 42.3 grams of crystal meth on...
The Tallassee Police Department confiscated three firearms and 42.3 grams of crystal meth on Monday.(Tallassee Police Department)

Langley was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Langley was taken to the Elmore County Jail and booked on these charges.

No further information is available at this time.

