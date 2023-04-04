Flatwood community receives $140,000 from Poarch Band of Creek Indians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community of Flatwood has received over 300,000 from the community to help rebuild after a deadly tornado hit over four months ago and received another donation Tuesday.

People that live in Flatwood met where their community center once stood as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ CEO presented a check of $140,000 to help continue the rebuild of the small but close and strong community.

With the help of monetary donations, The River Region United Way has been able to provide three homes and now another with this recent donation.

Since the tornado first struck, people have been displaced from their homes, many of them living in hotels for months.

While President and CEO Jannah Bailey of the River Region United Way says the process to get this community back on its feet has taken some time, that progress is being made, and they won’t stop until everyone gets what they need.

“As you can see behind me, this community is very strong, and they live out here, and they were born and raised, and this is more than just fixing a house. It literally is rebuilding a community,” said Bailey.

Bailey says in the near future, the River Region United Way plans to set up education and training on financing and home insurance for people in the community, so if this were to happen again, the Flatwood Community would be prepared.

Because Flatwood did not qualify for federal funding, rebuilding efforts are only possible through monetary donations.

