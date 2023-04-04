Advertise
I-65 SB near Alabama River Bridge clear after law enforcement situation

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday morning on I-65 near Montgomery.(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police pursuit involving multiple law enforcement units came to an end Tuesday morning after a patrol until used the PIT maneuver to disable the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

The incident came to an end around 10:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65, near the Alabama River Bridge and the Northern Boulevard in Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News observed the end of the pursuit through the Alabama Department of Transportation’s camera network. The cameras showed a silver SUV being pursued by law enforcement before being forced into the concrete center divider, at which time the vehicle spun around and was immediately surrounded.

Few other details about the situation were immediately available. It’s unclear why law enforcement was pursuing the vehicle or the identity of the suspect.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were briefly blocked but reopened around 11 a.m.

