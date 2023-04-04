Law enforcement situation blocks I-65 SB near Alabama River Bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a situation that has prompted the temporary blockage of Interstate 65.

Law enforcement are blocked I-65 southbound near the Alabama River Bridge.

Details are limited, but ALDOT cameras captured the scene Tuesday morning around 10:40 when law enforcement forced to a stop a silver SUV. The vehicle is now facing northbound and surrounded by multiple patrol cars.

It’s unclear why law enforcement was pursuing the vehicle or the identity of the suspect.

