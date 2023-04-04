Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Law enforcement situation blocks I-65 SB near Alabama River Bridge

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday morning on I-65 near Montgomery.(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a situation that has prompted the temporary blockage of Interstate 65.

Law enforcement are blocked I-65 southbound near the Alabama River Bridge.

Details are limited, but ALDOT cameras captured the scene Tuesday morning around 10:40 when law enforcement forced to a stop a silver SUV. The vehicle is now facing northbound and surrounded by multiple patrol cars.

It’s unclear why law enforcement was pursuing the vehicle or the identity of the suspect.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta man.
Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim
Thomas Whitehurst was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder (shown above)...
Whitehurst ‘not guilty’ in Elmore County murder trial 
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

A Tallassee man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway,...
Tallassee man dead in Macon County hit-and-run
Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby
Young boy remembers impactful encounter with Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
PERP WALK: Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
PERP WALK: Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
PERP WALK: Montgomery man charged with murder, trafficking illegal drugs
PERP WALK: Montgomery man charged with murder, trafficking illegal drugs