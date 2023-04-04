Montgomery County accepting applications for summer apprenticeship program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County is accepting applications for its summer apprenticeship program.

The summer apprenticeship program is a temporary job for students in Montgomery County who are 16 and older. These students will work in a number of different departments that serve the county for a total of eight weeks.

Each apprentice will work 25 hours a week and will be paid for time worked.

“We are proud to provide this valuable opportunity for Montgomery County students again this year,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “Additionally, this program offers students a chance to learn about the many different job opportunities available in local government.”

Applicants need to be enrolled in school and will need a letter of recommendation from a guidance counselor at school in order to apply.

The apprenticeship program will run from June 5-July 28. Applications are available on the Montgomery City-County Personnel website, montgomerypersonnel.com, until April 21.

