Montgomery man charged with murder, trafficking illegal drugs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with murder and trafficking in illegal drugs.

According to Montgomery police, Deandre Byers, 23, has been charged in the murder of Antarrio Hubbard, 20. He is also charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

Police say Byers was taken into custody on Monday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Hubbard was fatally shot on March 30th in the area of Buford Street. His death was one of three homicides in the capital city in 48 hours.

