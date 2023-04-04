Montgomery Parks & Rec to host summer registration kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery’s Parks & Recreation Department announced they will host the Summer Registration Kickoff on April 22.

The event will occur at Oak Park, located at 1010 Forest Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will offer parents an opportunity to register children for the City of Montgomery’s summer programming. In addition, it will feature free food, inflatables, face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

Mayor Steven L. Reed announced the return of Parks & Recreation’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

The city plans to employ 40 full-time Summer Recreational Aide positions for individuals ages 16-24 who meet the Alabama Department of Human Resources Family Assistance Income Guidelines.

Applications are available at the City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department’s office at Oak Park, 1010 Forest Avenue, and will be available on the city’s website starting today.

For more information, please get in touch with the City of Montgomery’s Parks & Recreation Office at (334) 625-2300 or visit www.montgomeryal.gov

