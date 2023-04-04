Advertise
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!

According to Montgomery Whitewater, the opening will be held on Saturday, July 8th. There will be live music, food and of course, rafting.

We are proud to announce our Grand Opening will be July 8th. More details will be coming soon, so stay tuned! We can’t...

Posted by Montgomery Whitewater on Monday, April 3, 2023

Those interested in rafting can purchase a 90-minute session, which park officials say includes about three to four laps around the park.

The city and county hope the over $65 million project, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65, will attract more tourists to the city and provide a new recreational activity for residents.

The park will not be operated by the city. It will be operated by Southern Whitewater Development Group. The project was designed by S2O Design and Engineering, based out of Colorado.

