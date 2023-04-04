Nearing record warmth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A much quieter stretch will begin today. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, but those chances stand at only 10%. Skies both days will start cloudy with areas of fog, then turn partly cloudy for the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s both today and tomorrow -- not far from record territory. A slight uptick in rain chances will occur Thursday with highs remaining very warm in the mid-80s.

Rain returns to a few spots on Thursday. Higher chances of rain are in the forecast for the first part of the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

We aren’t expecting much, but a few showers and storms are possible. Those rain chances are only at 30% for now. Higher chances for rain exist in the forecast for Friday and Easter weekend. Unfortunately it looks rather wet, gloomy and substantially cooler for at least part of the holiday weekend.

Currently the rain chances are around 50-60% from Friday through Saturday night. However, it’s possible these chances rise as we get closer. The good news is the decrease in rain chances for Easter itself. We’ve dropped the chance of wet weather to 30% for this forecast update.

Temperatures will be cooler with the clouds and rain around. Look for highs in the 70s on Friday and the 60s Saturday and Sunday. In fact, Saturday’s highs may stay in the 50s in some spots.

It will be a little breezy today, tomorrow, Friday, and this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

While some storms will be in the mix Friday, the weekend’s activity should be only plain rain showers We don’t see a thunderstorm risk thanks to the much cooler temperatures that will be in place.

Next week looks quiet and really nice as high pressure builds into the Deep South. The first few days of next week will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Lows will be comfortable in the 50s.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.