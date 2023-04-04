Advertise
Opelika to host week-long adult Easter egg hunt

(Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The rain didn’t stop the city of Opelika from creating an Easter egg fun event.

They are hosting an adult egg hunt that is running all week long.

Opelika Parks and Recreation hides each egg and posts a clue online so you can find the egg.

After you find it, you go to the Opelika Sportsplex to claim your prize.

This event is sponsored by 10th Street Nutrition, the Surcie Shoppe Gift, Taylor Made Designs and Viva la Vida.

