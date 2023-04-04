Advertise
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Monday where over 60,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

Officials say the search warrant was obtained due to drug dealing activities of the people who lived in the home on Plum Street in Florence. During the search, pieces of paraphernalia, 16 grams of crack cocaine and nearly 60 grams of Fentanyl pulls were located.

The investigation led to a hotel room where another search warrant was obtained and executed. During the room search, 11 pounds of Fentanyl pills, four pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms were found.

The weight of the Fentanyl pills came out to be approximately 64,000 pills, this has a street value of $640,000.

Three people were arrested and charged with the following:

Malek Harris, 23

*Trafficking Fentanyl

*Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Tiffani Harris, 43

*Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (cocaine)

*Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Desmond Powers, 25

*Trafficking in Fentanyl

*Trafficking in Marijuana

The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office and the Florence/ Lauderdale Special Operations team assisted in the arrest.

