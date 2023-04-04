Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pike Road preschool teacher focuses on inclusion

By Jasmine Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Some days it feels like there’s a little band of preschoolers at Pike Road Elementary and their lead teacher, Lauren Breeding, is leading them in song.

Breeding has been teaching for nearly 20 years and loves working with her tiny students.

“It’s a lot of play, a lot of interaction, a lot of music, and a lot of interactive learning,” Breeding said. “I really enjoy the age group because I feel like I can be at the beginning of their stages of learning and I can help them prepare for kindergarten and the rest of their education.”

Breeding is very passionate about education and inclusion. In her career, she’s taught all ages, mostly in special education.

“We have a collaborative class, so we have kids with both special needs and those without,” Breeding said, “I enjoy watching them grow socially and emotionally. Watching them grow together and watching them learn is a really special moment to see. I feel like if you have a classroom filled with love and filled with safety then kids are going to learn, no matter what.”

Lauren Breeding has been teaching in Pike Road Schools for years now and absolutely loves it.

“I love the autonomy they give you and I love that they allow teachers to teach the way they feel it’s best for our children,” Breeding said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta man.
Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim
Thomas Whitehurst was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder (shown above)...
Whitehurst ‘not guilty’ in Elmore County murder trial 
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Class Act: Pike Road preschool teacher focuses on inclusion
Class Act: Pike Road preschool teacher focuses on inclusion
It takes a special skill set to succeed in a preschool classroom and Lauren Breeding has what...
Class Act: A preschool education all about inclusion and love
Timothy Tidmore officially takes over as the superintendent of Autauga County Schools. (File...
Autauga County superintendent announces retirement
The Elmore County superintendent’s office is reacting to social media claims that a...
Elmore County superintendent addresses kindergartner’s alleged threat