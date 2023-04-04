Pike Road preschool teacher focuses on inclusion

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Some days it feels like there’s a little band of preschoolers at Pike Road Elementary and their lead teacher, Lauren Breeding, is leading them in song.

Breeding has been teaching for nearly 20 years and loves working with her tiny students.

“It’s a lot of play, a lot of interaction, a lot of music, and a lot of interactive learning,” Breeding said. “I really enjoy the age group because I feel like I can be at the beginning of their stages of learning and I can help them prepare for kindergarten and the rest of their education.”

Breeding is very passionate about education and inclusion. In her career, she’s taught all ages, mostly in special education.

“We have a collaborative class, so we have kids with both special needs and those without,” Breeding said, “I enjoy watching them grow socially and emotionally. Watching them grow together and watching them learn is a really special moment to see. I feel like if you have a classroom filled with love and filled with safety then kids are going to learn, no matter what.”

Lauren Breeding has been teaching in Pike Road Schools for years now and absolutely loves it.

“I love the autonomy they give you and I love that they allow teachers to teach the way they feel it’s best for our children,” Breeding said.

