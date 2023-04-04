Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are charging a teen in the city’s latest homicide.

According to Montgomery police, Jakyeri McCovery, 17, has been charged in the death of Amaree’ Jackson, 22.

Police say officers and medics were called around 2 p.m. to Mulberry Street near Interstate 85 southbound after a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Jackson who had been fatally shot.

McCovery was quickly identified as a suspect and was taken into custody, police added. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

