Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are charging a teen in the city’s latest homicide.

According to Montgomery police, Jakyeri McCovery, 17, has been charged in the death of Amaree’ Jackson, 22.

Police say officers and medics were called around 2 p.m. to Mulberry Street near Interstate 85 southbound after a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Jackson who had been fatally shot.

McCovery was quickly identified as a suspect and was taken into custody, police added. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta man.
Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim
Thomas Whitehurst was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder (shown above)...
Whitehurst ‘not guilty’ in Elmore County murder trial 
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder and trafficking in illegal drugs.
Montgomery man charged with murder, trafficking illegal drugs
Montgomery County is accepting applications for its summer apprenticeship program.
Montgomery County accepting applications for summer apprenticeship program
Whether it be day or night, powerline workers have to be prepared to work any hour of the day.
Alabama line workers facing an active severe weather season
Last month was record-breaking for Hyundai Motor America. March sales were up 27% in comparison...
Hyundai reports record setting sales, auto industry trending up