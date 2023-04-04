Recent violence ‘not random’ Montgomery mayor, police chief say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and Police Chief Darryl Albert say the recent string of homicides in the capital city is not random.

Reed and Albert held a joint news conference on Monday to discuss the recent violence in Montgomery. According to the chief, the most recent homicides involve associates who choose to handle disputes violently.

“It is no longer just a dispute. It turns into a gunfight or other weapon used,” Albert said.

Reed said it all comes down to humanity.

“The question has to be not only do you value your own life, but do you value someone else’s?” Reed said.

Reed added that we, the public, must return to a place where humanity is valued.

“That’s not something that government can do alone; it is not something that America can do. It takes the entire community,” Reed added.

Albert and Reed stressed the importance of the partnership between law enforcement and the community. They asked the public to report potential warning signs of violent crime.

“We also want to call on the community, who’s helped us out tremendously, to try to look at some of the warning signs that you may see,” Albert said. “Alert the police of those things that just look suspicious or look like they could turn into something more serious.”

The department works jointly with CrimeStoppers to solve crimes and prevent future crimes from happening. Albert encouraged the public to use that resource.

“We urge the community to reach out and give us tips and, of course, there’s incentives for doing so,” Albert added.

They once again stressed the importance of teaching young people conflict resolution skills and ways they can de-escalate potentially violent situations.

“I believe if we have the support, along with the partnerships that we have with our faith leaders, with so many of our community leaders, teachers, educators, and coaches, and others, then we can start to make a prolonged difference,” Albert said.

Reed also called on state lawmakers to help support the fight against crime.

“We need the assistance of state lawmakers as well with funding, to help fund our district attorney’s offices, to help fund other initiatives that we have that in a 21st Century Policing model will assist us to be more proactive.

Reed said additional funding would assist the city with helping those “most at risk” of falling into a pathway of crime.

Albert said the department would remain strategic in the fight against crime.

“If crime is the life you choose, prison is the price you pay and we mean that,” Albert said.

Reed also stressed to the community that public safety is the city’s number one priority.

“We want to ensure that not only the men and women in the city of Montgomery, but its entire community understands that public safety is our number one priority,”

There have been 27 homicides in Montgomery in 2023. At this time last year, the total was 13. The police department says it has made arrests in about half of the cases. If you have information that can help, you’re encouraged to call Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

