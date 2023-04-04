Advertise
Suspect in 2022 St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting offered plea agreement

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, indicted on capital murder of 2 or more people in connection to the...
Robert Findlay Smith, 70, indicted on capital murder of 2 or more people in connection to the 2022 shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.(WBRC)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man police say opened fire at a Vestavia Hills church potluck dinner in June 2022 returned to court Tuesday.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is indicted on capital murder of two or more people for reportedly killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

No motions were argued but prosecutors explained they spoke to the victims’ families and a ‘settlement’ has been extended to Smith.

Smith’s attorney Emory Anthony asked the judge if they could return in May to readdress the issue.

Newly-elected Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kandice Pickett assumed this case following the retirement of Judge Teresa Pulliam.

