Tallassee man dead in Macon County hit-and-run

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The pedestrian, Xavier C. Chappell, 30, was hit by an unknown driver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. ALEA investigators said the victim died on the scene.

Law enforcement said the driver of the vehicle that struck Chappell left the scene, which was four miles north of Hurtsboro on Macon County 10.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the death and is asking anyone with information on the crash or the driver to call 334-676-7250.

