What to expect in April in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - April in Alabama can feature a wide variety of weather. You don’t me to tell you this if you’ve lived in this state long enough. Anything from heavy rain and severe weather to heat and cold can occur in April here.

So to give an exact detailed forecast for the entire month is impossible. There are just too many variables and moving parts to do that.

April's average high temperatures warm from the 70s to the 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

What we can do is look at the overall pattern for the month and discuss how it looks in terms of rainfall and temperatures. This is something the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) does each month of the year.

They CPC releases monthly maps that break down the probability of above vs. below temperatures and precipitation for the U.S. For April 2023 the outlook places the entirety of Alabama in “above normal favored” colors.

Above normal temperatures are favored for April. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of the state is actually in a darker orange shade. That indicates higher confidence in above normal temperatures over the course of the month. With average highs ranging from the mid-70s on April 1st to the lower 80s on April 30th, this outlook suggests most days from here on out will be in the upper 70s and 80s.

There will almost certainly be a few random “cool” days mixed in because April will do April things. Think this weekend, for example. However, confidence is pretty good in an above normal month.

Montgomery averages 3.99" of rain in April. (WSFA 12 News)

Precipitation is a different story in Alabama. The CPC has a large portion of the state in the “equal chances” category. That means there is an equal chance of finishing the month above average or below average.

There simply isn’t enough confidence in the overall weather pattern to say we will be wetter or drier than normal by April’s end. The most likely outcome given this sort of outlook is a month near normal in terms of rainfall here in Montgomery.

April brings 3.99″ of rainfall, on average, to Montgomery. It’s actually one of the drier months of the year if you can believe that. So I’d be inclined to believe we will finish near that value by the end of the month.

There will be some wet and stormy days, sure. It’s April after all. However, there will be many more dry days as it looks now. This is especially true because the pattern through about April 18th looks rather quiet across the Deep South with high pressure in control. If wet and active weather is your cup of tea you may have to wait until the last 10-14 days of the month!

