Young boy remembers impactful encounter with Huntsville Officer Garrett Crumby

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Those serving in law enforcement are not the only ones mourning the loss of Officer Garret Crumby.

Six-year-old Henry Castro said he cried for hours when he found he won’t be able to see his hero ever again.

“He was the best man I (have) ever seen,” said Henry. “I’m never going to forget him in all of my heart.”

Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday responding to a domestic violence call at Governor’s House Place Apartments.

He left an impact on many in his community, including Henry and His single mother of 3 Angela Abarca. Officer Crumby pulled Angela over last month to warn her about her window’s tint. She said instead of giving her a ticket, he gave her and her son words of wisdom.

“He was caring,” said Abarca, “He stood out on the side of my car in busy traffic. Encouraging my son encouraging me that everything was going to be okay.”

She said she was heartbroken to hear the news of Officer Crumby’s death. She said he spoke to Henry, telling him to treat his mother with respect, and even gave him a police badge sticker, lighting a fire in his heart.

“He hung on to that for a while and he stuck it up on his wall by his bed and said ‘I’m going be a police officer. I’ll be a good boy.’ And he always said that he still does,” said Angela.

Abarca said she was devastated she wasn’t able to attend Officer Crumby’s funeral. But she said she will always be grateful for the positive impact he’s left on her son.

“If he was here, I would give him the biggest hug,” said Abarca, “I have something I know that will go on for the rest of his (Henry’s) life. This is something that he won’t forget.”

