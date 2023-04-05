1 killed, 1 injured in tractor trailer wreck in Montgomery County Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a fatal two-vehicle wreck that happened in Montgomery County Tuesday.

State troopers say a 2001 International tractor trailer struck a 2014 Dodge Avenger around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 231. This is near the 105 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Montgomery.

The Dodge’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA identified him as Kevin B. Walker, 52, of Troy.

A passenger in the Dodge was taken to Baptist Medical Center South.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

