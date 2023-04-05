1 singer with Montgomery ties advances, another eliminated on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - The battle rounds continued on NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night. Among the performances were two singers with ties to Montgomery.

Auburn University at Montgomery student Jerome Godwin III faced off against Talia Smith in the battle rounds. The two had to impress Niall Horan, who had the final say on who advanced. Horan selected Godwin to head to the knockout round.

Also on Tuesday’s episode was Montgomery native JB Somers, who currently lives in Nashville. He took on Rachel Christine in the battle round for Kelly Clarkson’s team. However, Somers’ time this season came to an end when Clarkson chose Christine.

