Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 singer with Montgomery ties advances, another eliminated on ‘The Voice’

Jerome Godwin III and JB Somers competed on NBC's "The Voice" that aired on April 4, 2023.
Jerome Godwin III and JB Somers competed on NBC's "The Voice" that aired on April 4, 2023.(Source: NBC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - The battle rounds continued on NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night. Among the performances were two singers with ties to Montgomery.

Auburn University at Montgomery student Jerome Godwin III faced off against Talia Smith in the battle rounds. The two had to impress Niall Horan, who had the final say on who advanced. Horan selected Godwin to head to the knockout round.

Also on Tuesday’s episode was Montgomery native JB Somers, who currently lives in Nashville. He took on Rachel Christine in the battle round for Kelly Clarkson’s team. However, Somers’ time this season came to an end when Clarkson chose Christine.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Police Chief Darryl Albert discuss recent uptick in violent crime.
Recent violence ‘not random’ Montgomery mayor, police chief say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has canceled his department’s annual Easter egg...
Montgomery County sheriff cancels 2023 Easter egg hunt
Enterprise Country Club
NWS confirms EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes hit Enterprise, Dothan Monday
The list of 16 finalists in the running to become the next Alabama Teacher of the Year has been...
16 finalists named for 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year