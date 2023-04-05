Advertise
16 finalists named for 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year

The list of 16 finalists in the running to become the next Alabama Teacher of the Year has been released.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The list of 16 finalists in the running to become the next Alabama Teacher of the Year has been released. The Alabama Department of Education calls each an outstanding educator who personifies excellence.

The list has been culled down from more than 150 top educators from across the state.

The finalists, who are their district’s teacher of the year, include:

  • Maegan Gayle - Mobile County School System - Hutchens Elementary School - District I Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Amanda Talantis - Gulf Shores City School System - Gulf Shores High School - District I Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • Logan Faith Rasmusson - Phenix City School System - Sherwood Elementary School - District II Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Ansley A. Godwin - Ozark City School System - Carroll High School - District II Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • Jeffrey L. Norris - Shelby County School System - Oak Mountain Middle School - District III Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Kevin Pughsley - Hoover City School System - Berry Middle School - District III Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • Dr. Allatesha Cain - Bessemer City Schools - Charles F. Hard Elementary School - District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Mychoal B. Woods - Birmingham City Schools - George Washington Carver High School - District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • George Clausell, II - Macon County Schools - George Washington Carver Elementary School - District V Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Jessica Roberson - Selma City Schools - Selma High School - District V Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • Lauren Murdoch Brascho - Pell City Schools - Coosa Valley Elementary School - District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Katie McGee - Cullman City Schools - Cullman Middle School - District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • Kimberly Jared - Hartselle City Schools - Barkley Bridge Elementary School - District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Jennifer Coleman - Trussville City Schools - Hewitt-Trussville High School - District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year
  • Bonnie Howard - Madison City Schools - Madison Elementary School - District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year
  • Nia Nicole Stivers - Jackson County Schools - North Jackson High School - District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

The finalists list will soon be narrowed down to just four. The winner will serve as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession and present workshops, ALSDE said. They will also become a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

The 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be named in May.

