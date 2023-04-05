Advertise
3 singers with Montgomery ties advance, 1 eliminated on ‘The Voice’

Jerome Godwin III and JB Somers competed on NBC's "The Voice" that aired on April 4, 2023.
Jerome Godwin III and JB Somers competed on NBC's "The Voice" that aired on April 4, 2023.(Source: NBC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - The battle rounds continued on NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night. Among the performances were two singers with ties to Montgomery.

Auburn University at Montgomery student Jerome Godwin III faced off against Talia Smith in the battle rounds. The two had to impress Niall Horan, who had the final say on who advanced. Horan selected Godwin to head to the knockout round.

Also on Tuesday’s episode was Montgomery native JB Somers, who currently lives in Nashville. He took on Rachel Christine in the battle round for Kelly Clarkson’s team. However, Somers’ time this season came to an end when Clarkson chose Christine.

Two other signers with Montgomery ties were on Monday’s episode. In those battle rounds, 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson went up against Michael B. in the battle rounds. The judges loved both performances, but in the end, Horan chose Michael B. to advance. However, instead of sending Ryley home, Horan used his playoff pass, meaning Ryley will advance to the next round.

Also on Monday’s episode was D. Smooth, who also went up against ALI in the battle rounds. Like Ryley, he didn’t get chosen to advance, but he also got to move forward anyway because Chance the Rapper used his steal. Clarkson then used her playoff pass to bring D. Smooth back to her team. Either way, he advances to the next round.

