Advocates call for oversight, transparency from state’s parole board

By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Alabamians say not enough people are granted parole. The Alabamians for Fair Justice coalition held its 2023 lobby day at the state house to focus on changing the state’s board of pardons and parole, so more people earn parole.

The Alabama Parole Board denied more than 97 percent of applications this year. Advocates with the Alabamians for Fair Justice lobby day say that’s too high.

Veronica Johnson, with the Alabama Justice Initiative, brought students to the statehouse to tell lawmakers how they feel about the state’s parole system.

“Jefferson County has one of the largest incarceration rates in the state,” said Johnson. “So most of us are impacted, directly impacted in some type of way.”

“HB 16 brings additional accountability,” said Dillion Nettles with the Alabama ACLU.

The bill creates a legislative council to oversee the parole board’s decisions and requires the board to give a written reason for approving or denying parole.

“Our government’s built on a system of checks and balances, and right now, the parole board doesn’t have a check on their behavior,” said Alison Mollman with the Alabama ACLU.

Former parole employee Rep. Jerry Starnes, R- Autaugua County, says the oversight is unnecessary.

“There’s other forms of government that do oversee the parole board. The governor and the Attorney General’s office. I just didn’t see the need for another board needed to address that issue,” said Starnes.

Advocates say the conversation still needs to be had to ease prison overcrowding and provide an incentive for good behavior for inmates.

“About what is happening in the parole situations and get very honest about the circumstances that we’re facing.”

This bill is in a sub-committee for more work.

