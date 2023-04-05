Advertise
Alabama Senate committee approves fentanyl sentencing bill

The bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl saw no opposition in the Statehouse.
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl once again saw no opposition in the Statehouse. It received a favorable report in a Senate committee, which approved it Wednesday morning. The bill has already passed the House.

Mandatory minimum sentences have a long, often negative history in the nation, but the sheer deadliness of the drug is why Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County, says he supports the bill.

“When I looked at the news reports and see how not only the use of this, but you got folks putting this in other stuff. You got folks that don’t even know that this stuff is in stuff and dying,” he said.

According to Rep. Matt Simpson’s bill, one gram of fentanyl would be a three-year sentence. Up to eight grams would mean life in prison.

“What they’re doing is they’re taking it through and they’re putting it into some pills,” said Simpson.

Simpson told the Senate Judiciary Committee that people in possession of this drug need to be punished.

“Dealers, the people that are bringing it into the community, not the users, not the addicts,” he said. “If you have a gram of pure fentanyl, you know you have a gram of pure fentanyl.”

The bill is expected to be in front of the entire Senate body for final passage Thursday.

The passage of this bill is also a priority for Gov. Kay Ivey, so she is expected to sign the bill into law.

