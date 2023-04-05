Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Another $5M awarded to Alabama cities, counties for road, bridge projects

The funds come from the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82 in this 2021 file photo. To...
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82 in this 2021 file photo. To date, more than $145 million has been awarded across each of the state’s 67 counties.(WSFA Staff)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another $5 million in state funding will soon be in the hands of cities and counties across Alabama to help with road and bridge projects, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

The money, part of the Annual Grant Program created under Ivey’s signature 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act legislation, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to create an annual program to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

Ivey’s office said of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $2.9 million in local matching funds, which are not required to be eligible for the program.

The full list of projects getting money in this round of funding is listed below.

“Just recently, we marked the fourth anniversary of Rebuild Alabama, and it has continued to show it produces nothing less than real, tangible results. With this grant, 21 new projects will be underway and under development, ready to benefits folks in all corners of the state,” the governor said. “I’m proud of Rebuild Alabama’s success, and I look forward to seeing it improve such critical infrastructure. Alabama’s roads and bridges are making substantial progress, and we look forward to this continuing.”

To date, more than $145 million has been awarded across each of the state’s 67 counties.

All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Police Chief Darryl Albert discuss recent uptick in violent crime.
Recent violence ‘not random’ Montgomery mayor, police chief say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Montgomery Public Schools will build the new Robert E. Lee High School off North Eastern...
Location selected for Montgomery high school replacement
Location selected for Montgomery high school replacement
Location selected for Montgomery high school replacement
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
Jerome Godwin III and JB Somers competed on NBC's "The Voice" that aired on April 4, 2023.
1 singer with Montgomery ties advances, another eliminated on ‘The Voice’