Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a big win in his Battles showdown on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice”.(NBC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVY) - Ashford native Jerome Godwin III came away with a big win in his Battles showdown on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice”.

Godwin, who is a junior at Auburn University at Montgomery, was matched up against Talia Smith from Queens, New York for a spot on Niall Horan’s team going into the Knockouts. The duo showed off their vocal capabilities in a back-and-forth cover of “Like I Can” by Sam Smith.

Judges Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton praised both singers, but noted Godwin’s control and pitch throughout the entire song as the spots where he excelled.

Niall agreed with his fellow judges’ words, and he gave the nod to Godwin to complete his Knockouts team.

Godwin spoke about his audition process in an interview with sister-station WSFA on March 13, with the 20-year-old noting his nervousness.

“The audition experience was very stressful, but I enjoyed every bit of it,” Godwin said. “I spent a couple of weeks with vocal coaches and The Voice band to perfect the song. I was very comfortable when it was time to audition for the coaches.”

In addition to Godwin, two other Alabama natives (Ryley Tate Wilson of Montgomery, Team Niall, and D.Smooth of Birmingham, Team Kelly) advanced to the Knockouts round. Montgomery native JB Somers was eliminated on the April 4 episode in a battle for Team Kelly’s final spot.

The Knockouts round of “The Voice” will premiere on April 17 at 7 p.m. central, after a “Best of Blinds, Battles and Blake” episode on April 10 at 7 p.m. central. You can watch the show when it airs on Mondays and Tuesday on WRGX NBC Wiregrass.

Jerome Godwin III WRGX Push

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta man.
Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim

Latest News

Ideas about a citizens review board has been tossed around for over at least a decade
Montgomery City Council discusses citizens review board
The request comes after reports of loitering after the mall's normal operating hours.
Eastdale Mall requests police to patrol parking lot after hours
Discussion of a citizens review board came up again at tonight's Montgomery City Council Meeting.
Montgomery City Council discusses citizen review board
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free