Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn Council Meeting discusses million dollar intersection makeover

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A busy intersection is getting a makeover with a price tag of more than a million dollars.

During tonight’s Auburn City Council meeting, they also discussed affordable housing and controversial education issues.

Improvements at the Annalue Drive and East University Drive intersection will be more than a million dollars. Improvements will add a concrete median along Saugahatechee. Left turn lanes will also be added there.

The city council also approved a Community Development Block Grant.

Auburn is designated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as an Entitlement City, which means Auburn receives CDBG funds each year. On average, the city gets more than $600,000 through that each year.

Community Services Director Al Davis says these funds will be used for multiple things.

Davis says $20,000 of the funds allocated will go to housing rehab efforts.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
A Tallassee man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway,...
Tallassee man dead in Macon County hit-and-run

Latest News

Dothan Opera House
Opera House renovations, other plans creating Dothan excitement
The City of Montgomery’s Parks & Recreation Department will host the Summer Registration...
Montgomery Parks & Rec to host summer registration kickoff
Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby
Young boy remembers impactful encounter with Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Montgomery County is accepting applications for its summer apprenticeship program.
Montgomery County accepting applications for summer apprenticeship program
Puppy Palooza is returning to the Shoppes at EastChase for a 6th year.
The Shoppes at EastChase is calling all dogs for ‘Puppy Palooza’