Episode 2: “Made for TV news means unpacked boxes.”

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For nearly two decades, Valorie Lawson has been the face of WSFA 12 News in the evenings doing what she always knew she would end up doing.

For Val, TV news wasn’t something she considered. It was what she pursued for as long as she can remember. Now, she doesn’t intend to do it anywhere else.

