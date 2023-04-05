Location selected for Montgomery high school replacement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will build the replacement for Robert E. Lee High School off North Eastern Boulevard.

A 126-acre field, next to Popeye’s and across from Caliber Collision, is set for development on what will officially be called Dr. Percy Julian High School. The school board voted for the renaming last year.

Chad Anderson, MPS’ executive director of operations, said the existing school will be torn down and the new Capital Heights Middle School will be built behind it.

Anderson said the design phase is under way for both schools. They hope to have the bidding process complete by the fall and start construction by spring 2024. He said they hope to be in the new buildings by 2025.

The finding for these projects comes from the property tax increase that passed in November 2020.

The new school is part of MPS’ capital improvement plan that is bringing new upgrades across the school system. This is one of many projects ongoing across the school system.

