Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery City Council discusses citizens review board

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is reintroducing the idea of a citizens’ police review board, hoping it will serve as a bridge between the community and Montgomery Police.

Council President Pro Tempore Cornelius Calhoun said the council would have to strategically pick representatives to be on the board.

“You have to be proactive,” Calhoun said, “When you look at a citizens review board, you have to get someone that understands the law, understands policing, and understands the environment that we’re in today, so we can be proactive with it.”

Calhoun added the board is not there to make policing more effective, not “soft.”

Those selected to be on the board will be required to go through police training to learn policy and procedure while gaining a perspective on what officers deal with daily.

Police Chief Darryl Albert is working with the city on establishing the board.

The ordinance to create the citizen’s review board will be introduced before the full council during the April 18 meeting. A public hearing will be held for two consecutive council meetings before a vote.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the vicinity of Mulberry Street near I-85...
Montgomery police investigating Monday afternoon homicide
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as an Atlanta man.
Atlanta man identified as Montgomery’s latest homicide victim

Latest News

The request comes after reports of loitering after the mall's normal operating hours.
Eastdale Mall requests police to patrol parking lot after hours
Discussion of a citizens review board came up again at tonight's Montgomery City Council Meeting.
Montgomery City Council discusses citizen review board
With conditions inside Alabama prisons under scrutiny, some are questioning why more inmates...
Advocates call for oversight, transparency from state’s parole board
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme