Montgomery City Council discusses citizens review board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is reintroducing the idea of a citizens’ police review board, hoping it will serve as a bridge between the community and Montgomery Police.

Council President Pro Tempore Cornelius Calhoun said the council would have to strategically pick representatives to be on the board.

“You have to be proactive,” Calhoun said, “When you look at a citizens review board, you have to get someone that understands the law, understands policing, and understands the environment that we’re in today, so we can be proactive with it.”

Calhoun added the board is not there to make policing more effective, not “soft.”

Those selected to be on the board will be required to go through police training to learn policy and procedure while gaining a perspective on what officers deal with daily.

Police Chief Darryl Albert is working with the city on establishing the board.

The ordinance to create the citizen’s review board will be introduced before the full council during the April 18 meeting. A public hearing will be held for two consecutive council meetings before a vote.

