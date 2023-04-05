Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery County sheriff cancels 2023 Easter egg hunt

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has canceled his department’s annual Easter egg...
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has canceled his department’s annual Easter egg hunt for 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has canceled his department’s annual Easter egg hunt for 2023.

The egg hunt was slated to take place Saturday, April 8, but has been canceled due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Police Chief Darryl Albert discuss recent uptick in violent crime.
Recent violence ‘not random’ Montgomery mayor, police chief say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Opelika to host week-long adult Easter egg hunt
Jelly Roll performs "Need A Favor" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the...
‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show
The Rundown: Spring in full bloom
The Rundown: Spring is in full bloom with a weekend full of fun
The Rundown: Spring is in full bloom with a weekend full of fun
The Rundown: Spring is in full bloom with a weekend full of fun